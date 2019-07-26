St. Pete man accused of soliciting, traveling to meet undercover officer posing as 14-year-old

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A 43-year-old St. Petersburg man is facing several charges after police say he solicited and traveled to meet a child under the age of 16.

St. Petersburg police officers arrested Dameon Allen on Thursday evening.

An arrest report says the 43-year-old used a mobile app called Skout to solicit who he thought was a 14-year-old girl to meet and have sex with. Allen was actually talking to an undercover police officer posing as a 14-year-old girl.

St. Pete police say Allen engaged in sexually explicit chat with the person on Skout, then arranged to meet with “her.” An arrest report says the purpose of the meeting was to engage in sexual activity.

Allen was arrested when he showed up to the meeting location in St. Petersburg. He has been charged with solicitation of a child, traveling to meet a minor and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

An arrest report says Allen works for Tradewinds but does not list what he does for them. News Channel 8 has reached out to Tradewinds for comment.