ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A man in St. Petersburg is in critical condition after being shot Tuesday morning, according to police.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said that just before 3 a.m., a 39-year-old man was left at the Bayfront Health Emergency Room with multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives said they learned that the man was wounded in a shooting at a house on Burlington Avenue.

According to police, the victim and his relative, 41-year-old Larry Brown, got into an argument that escalated into gun violence.

Brown was charged with second-degree attempted murder.