St. Pete man accused of sexually battering child under 12, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested Friday on several charges of sexual battery after he allegedly forced himself on a child under the age of 12, according to St. Petersburg police.

According to an affidavit, Rohan Christopher Gooden, 36, allegedly sexually battered the victim multiple times, once on Aug. 1, 2021, and another time on Dec. 13.

St. Petersburg police said during the first incident, the child asked Gooden for money for snacks at school only for Gooden to ask the child to go to his bedroom. While there, Gooden allegedly sexually battered the victim.

Authorities said the victim told them Gooden texted the child, asking the victim if they liked what happened.

The December incident happened when Gooden asked the victim to watch a movie with him. When the victim agreed, he sexually battered the child again, according to the affidavit.

Gooden faces five charges for sexual battery (familial authority) and one charge for violating probation. The nature of the charges suggest there is a familial or custodial relationship between Gooden and the victim.