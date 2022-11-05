ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. W(FLA) — A St. Petersburg man was arrested on a child abuse charge Thursday for allegedly attacking a teenager during an argument, according to police.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said on Oct. 3, 2022, Bronden Brokka Riley, 37, and a 14-year-old boy got into an argument in a vehicle after the teenager refused to give Riley his phone password.

An arrest report said Riley exited the vehicle and walked to the rear passenger side door where the 14-year-old was sitting.

According to police, the teenager said Riley hit him on the right side of the face five to 10 times and forced him out of the vehicle.

Authorities said the 14-year-old boy and the 37-year-old man got into a fight where the man knocked him to the ground with a leg sweep and began kicking him.

The teenage victim said Riley then held him down by the throat area and poured Gain laundry detergent into the 14-year-old’s mouth, according to police.

The arrest report said a witness supported the victim’s story to police. The officer who wrote the report said the teenager had visible scars on his left hand but no other visible injuries “due to the time frame of the incident.”

According to police, Riley and the victim are known to each other, although the nature of their relationship was redacted.