ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg man is behind bars after police say he assaulted his ex-roommate with a sack of potatoes after breaking into her apartment.

According to St. Petersburg police, Steven Teal, 34 entered the victim’s apartment through a window on June 10 and proceeded to beat her with a potato sack leaving her with visible injuries.

The arrest affidavit did not go into detail in how Teal was apprehended.

He is charged with burglary and is being held on zero bond.