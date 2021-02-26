LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

St. Pete library unveils new name in honor of former President Barack Obama

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — In honor of Black History Month, the city of St. Petersburg has renamed its main library for America’s first Black president.

The city held a dedication ceremony for the President Barack Obama Main Library on Friday morning.

For Clearwater resident Jerry Bynes, this was a moment he could not miss. He tells 8 On Your Side this new name and sign is a symbol of hope and inspiration.

 “I look at my two grand-babies and hopefully when they come by here, they can say ‘if he can do we can do it’,” said Jerry Bynes.

The city council approved the name change three years ago. Mayor Rick Kriseman said the library would undergo a $6 million renovation, which was funded by Penny for Pinellas sales tax revenue.

The renovations will include an upgraded rear patio and outdoor gathering space, reconfiguration of interior spaces with new programming areas, additional parking spaces, ADA-compliant restrooms, HVAC improvements, asbestos abatement and fire protection, the city said.

The Main Library will temporarily closed for the renovations starting April 1.

“As I said three years ago when we announced the changes we will see here and the new name for St. Petersburg’s main library, highlighting Barack Obama’s extraordinary story and history-making presidency in this way will inspire generations of young people,” Kriseman said.

The President Barack Obama Main Library is located at 3745 9th Avenue North in St. Petersburg.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss