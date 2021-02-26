St. Pete library to be renamed after Barack Obama Friday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — In honor of Black History Month, the city of St. Petersburg is renaming its main library for America’s first Black president.

The city will hold a dedication ceremony for the President Barack Obama Main Library at 11 a.m. Friday.

The city council approved the name change three years ago. Mayor Rick Kriseman said the library would undergo a $6 million renovation, which was funded by Penny for Pinellas sales tax revenue.

The renovations will include an upgraded rear patio and outdoor gathering space, reconfiguration of interior spaces with new programming areas, additional parking spaces, ADA-compliant restrooms, HVAC improvements, asbestos abatement and fire protection, the city said.

“As I said three years ago when we announced the changes we will see here and the new name for St. Petersburg’s main library, highlighting Barack Obama’s extraordinary story and history-making presidency in this way will inspire generations of young people,” Kriseman said.

The President Barack Obama Main Library is located at 3745 9th Avenue North in St. Petersburg.