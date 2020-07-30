St. Pete leaders hand out thousands of masks during drive-through distribution

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – As Tampa Bay continues to fight to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the area, St. Petersburg city leaders are working to make sure anyone who needs a mask gets one.

City Council Member Robert Blackmon joined members of the emergency management team and firefighters to distribute more than 3,000 masks Wednesday at Sunset Park.

Blackmon said it was a drive-through distribution where they handed out reusable and washable masks.

He said the masks were given out in packs of five – enough for most households to have one for each family member.

If you’re in need of masks, Blackmon said they plan to hold another drive-through distribution in about two weeks.

