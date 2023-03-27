Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg investigators are still searching for witnesses months after a street racing crash killed a 13-year-old boy.

According to authorities, Johnny Julio Martin, 36, brought his 13-year-old son, Ethan Julio Martin, to an illegal street racing event in St. Petersburg on Jan. 28.

While at the event, Ethan began walking towards a crowd gathered on 28th Street North near 110th Avenue North around 12:35 a.m. As he neared the crowd, Ethan crossed the street and into the path of a motorcycle going over 100 mph.

Police said Ethan was struck and killed as a result. A bystander was also seriously injured in the crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, where he remained in critical condition for days following the crash.

Since February, the St. Petersburg Police Department has arrested and charged three people in connection to Ethan’s death, including his father, but traffic investigators are still requesting the public’s help with finding witnesses.

Johnny Julio Martin was arrested on Feb. 8, and charged with child neglect resulting in death. He was also cited for participating in a street race as a spectator, which police consider a moving violation.

The driver of the motorcycle, Carlos Fernando Fernandez, 21, was arrested on Feb. 15. He was charged with culpable negligence – manslaughter, resulting in death. Vehicular homicide, reckless driving resulting in the serious bodily injury of 21-year-old Erick Borlasca and operator a motorcycle without an endorsement.

The owner of the motorcycle, Allan Jason Boreland Jr., 39, was arrested on Feb. 15. He was charged with culpable negligence – manslaughter, resulting in death, and also cited for participating in a street race as a spectator.

Witnesses to the crash or anyone with information is asked to contact SPPD Investigator Bond at 727-893-4278.