St. Pete house fire leaves one dead

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Fire and Rescue team is on the scene of a single-story house fire.

The fire is located on 13th Street North, near 12th Way North, in St. Pete.

The fire was contained to one room inside the home. There were two people inside at the time of the fire.

One person has been treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation and the other person has died.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.

We are working to get a crew on the scene for more information.