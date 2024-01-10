ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital is seeing high levels of patients battling respiratory illnesses.

In December, the hospital saw more than 675 patients who were diagnosed with either RSV, the Flu or COVID-19.

“A lot of kids are getting sick from school and from daycare and sometimes it’s an older sibling that goes to school,” Dr. Meghan Martin said.

Martin works in Pediatric Emergency Medicine at Johns Hopkins and said a big number of patients coming in with respiratory illnesses are infants.

“We definitely need to see kids in the emergency department if they are having difficulty breathing, if they’re having fevers that are lasting for several days, starting to get dehydrated,” she said.

Martin said there are vaccines and treatments to help fight the illnesses.

Johns Hopkins has info on the respiratory viruses on their website.