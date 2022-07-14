PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg hospital patient who demanded more pain medication was arrested Wednesday after authorities said he tased an Advent Health nurse who was trying to help.

Authorities said 34-year-old Timothy Dobbs was causing a disturbance inside the hospital as he yelled and screamed at nurses and security staff demanding he see his girlfriend and receive additional pain medication.

According to the Tarpon Spring Police Department, Dobbs pulled a taser from his personal belongings and pointed it at a nurse. Officers said Dobbs then turned the taser on and told the nurse, “if you touch my stuff, I’ll kill you.”

Out of fear of being tased, the nurse attempted to grab the stun gun from Dobbs who tased the nurse, causing a laceration to their left hand.

A hospital security officer was called to the room before Dobbs sparked the stun gun once more and said, “if you touch my stuff, I’ll kill you.”

Dobbs was charged with felon in possession of an electronic device, aggrivated assault with deadly weapon, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, and aggravated battery (deadly weapon) (healthcare worker).

Bond was set at over $27,000.