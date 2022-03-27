ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A homeless man attacked a hospital employee Friday night after being admitted to an emergency room, police said.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said Shawn James Graves, 44, of Clearwater was admitted to the St. Anthony’s Hospital Emergency Center at around 9:30 p.m.

Graves was verbally and physically violent with staff and had to be restrained, according to an affidavit.

As the employees tried to restrain him, Graves bit one of the medical assistants on the arm, police said. The wound was described as breaking the skin and requiring treatment.

Graves was charged with a count of battery on health service personnel. It is not known why he was in the emergency room.