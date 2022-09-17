ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A 21-year-old man is fighting for his life in a St. Petersburg hospital after a crash on Saturday morning.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said the man was riding his motorcycle on Central Avenue at 11 a.m. when a car swerved into him. The motorcycle veered into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with another car, but that driver did not stop.

The 21-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries, according to St. Pete police, and is in critical condition.

Police are searching for a white Lincoln Mercury sedan – pictured above – that they said was in the are and may have information about the crash. If you recognize this car, you’re asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780, or text SPPD + your tip to tip411.