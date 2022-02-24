St. Pete High School teacher awarded $10K to help students with her ‘Green Devils Closet’

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg High School teacher was awarded $10,000 on Tuesday to help students in need.

Tracey Keim started the “Green Devils Closet” at the high school in 2006.

“I started the closet… to provide prom dresses, homecoming dresses, interview clothing and quickly realized that the need was much greater,” Keim said. “When I was zipping a girl’s prom dress up… and realized she needed a bra and underpants, she probably needed laundry detergent, and things to smell better. And at that very moment, something clicked and the entire direction of the closet changed.”

Her direction changed to provide students in need food, clothes, undergarments, personal hygiene items or school supplies when they need it, without question. She said those things include supplies that may not be purchased with food stamps, or are difficult to buy on a limited budget.

Keim said the closet’s mission statement is to “assist anyone in the Green Devils family with anything they may need to address hygiene uncertainty, clothing uncertainty, food uncertainty, school supplies.”

The McDonald’s Golden Grant program awarded $100,000 this year to educators and programs that helped K-12 students to grow.

Keim was awarded $10,000, as one of the top three recipients covering Georgia and Florida. She already has big plans for the money.

“It will be split over two years. So, I plan to buy merchandise so that the students can wear the hoodie that they want to wear or something special from St. Pete High School,” she said. “Hoodies are very expensive, school merchandise is very out of reach for some students. It will also help with some prom tickets, if somebody wants to go to grad night, the things that are just out of reach.”

Keim said Green Devils Closet will also be purchasing small gift cards to places like McDonald’s and Dunkin Donuts for students in need to aid in that sense of belonging, so they can go to lunch with their friends or “actually come to school with that iced latte that the students love.”

While she said she has not kept count, Keim believes she has helped thousands of students throughout the years. She said “never in her wildest dreams” did she believe the closet she started in 2006 would grow so much.

Donations can be dropped off at the main office of St. Pete High School after school begins, or can be shipped directly to Keim at SPHS. You can find out more about how to donate to Green Devils Closet by going online.