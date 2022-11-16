ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg high school football player who died suddenly during a game was honored with a floral portrait on Wednesday.

18-year-old Jaquez Welch died three years ago from a rare condition called arteriovenous malformation, which causes an abnormal connection between arteries and veins in the brain.

He was playing football for Northeast High School when he collapsed on the field.

“He made a 60-yard touchdown and the next play is when he went down, so he went out like a champ,” said Marcia Welch, Jaquez’ mother.

18-year-old Jaquez Welch was honored with a florograph on Wednesday.

The teenager was an organ donor and helped save five lives through that decision. On Wednesday morning, the LifeLink Foundation and Bayfront Hospital held a ceremony where the athlete was honored with a florograph portrait.

According to LifeLink leaders, the florograph will be featured on the DonateLife float in the 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena, California. Millions of people are said to watch the parade annually.