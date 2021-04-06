St. Pete hears feedback on Tropicana Field redevelopment

ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of St. Petersburg is giving the community two more opportunities to give feedback on the four remaining options for redeveloping Tropicana Field.

In January, Mayor Rick Kriseman said seven of nine proposals for developing the site were under consideration.

Each developer has posted a video about their project on YouTube.

On Monday, residents had the chance to help with the selection process at a meeting. All four developers presented their plans and answered questions about their proposals.

The 86-acre Tropicana Field site was previously a thriving African American community. All the proposed sites will have features that commemorate its history, as well as options to accomodate the Rays should the team decide to stay in St. Pete after their lease expires in 2027.

Two more meetings will be held Wednesday and Thursday at The Coliseum from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Those wishing to participate must register in advance.