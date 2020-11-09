St. Pete health care worker accused of using patient’s credit cards; police search for more possible victims

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in St. Petersburg said they recently arrested a health care worker in for fraudulently using patients’ credit cards to buy things for himself.

Juan Carlos Collins, was arrested Thursday, Nov. 5 on eight felony charges, including one count of unlawful possession of personal identification information of another person, two counts of fraudulent use of personal identification information and five counts of fraudulent use of personal identification information on a person 60 years or older.

Police said that the case is still very active, and additional charges may be added as their investigation continues. They’re encouraging other patients to examine their accounts for fraudulent charges.

According to police, Collins worked at two hospitals, St. Anthony’s, 12 7th Ave North, and AFC Urgent Care, 2241 66th Street, where he gained access to patients’ personal information and used it for his own personal gain.

In some instances, investigators believe Mr. Collins took pictures/photocopied patients’ cards, for use at a later time. Police said he made purchases with Lyft, Uber, AT&T, Macy’s, Macys.com and Belk.com. He reportedly started the scheme in May 2020 and continued up until the day he was arrested.

Image of Juan Carlos Collins sent from St.Pete Police.

Investigators believe there could be more victims who may be unaware.

Detectives encourage anyone who visited a medical facility in St. Pete, to check their accounts for fraudulent activity. If you find any charges for items and services you didn’t make or new lines of credit, call the police non-emergency line at 727-893-7780.

