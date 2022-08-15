ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrested a handyman Sunday for stealing $11,090 in jewelry from a client, according to an arrest document.

Deputies said David Catalano, 41, of St. Petersburg was asked to help the victim move property from their home Thursday.

Instead, Catalano took six gold chains and two gold rings while the victims weren’t at home, the affidavit said. The pieces of jewelry were said to be stored in various locations inside a large bedroom closet.

Deputies said after being read his rights, Catalano admitted to stealing the jewelry,

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect sold the jewelry to local stores cash in order to support his addiction to drugs.

He was booked into jail on a charge of grand theft.