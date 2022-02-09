St. Pete group proposes idea to make streets more pedestrian-friendly

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — There’s a group in St. Petersburg that wants to transform the downtown area. They have a proposal that would take cars off select streets and turn them into more of a plaza.

The group is called Car-Free St. Pete. They say they’re not trying to get rid of cars downtown, but would rather see fewer cars, and at the same time prioritize pedestrians.

Their idea is called St. Pete Straza. It’s a more than three-mile loop around downtown St. Petersburg. Some streets that see a heavy amount of traffic would transform.

“The idea is to have wider sidewalks, a lot more greenery, certain spots where maybe there will be no cars, but definitely lower speed limits also,” Jeff Schorr said.

Jeff Schorr is with Car-Free St. Pete. He says the straza is just an idea now, and its in the early stages. It wouldn’t mimic Central Avenue, but instead, there would be less dependent on commercial activity.

Right now, the group wants input and support from the community, and city leaders.

“We want to talk with city council, the new mayor, and developers at the Trop,” Schorr said.

Schorr says this past Halloween Car-Free St. Pete closed off several blocks on Central Avenue to cars for an event. He says the event was successful and believes this latest idea would prove successful in the long run.

“It’s so much growth and development but let’s take a step back and make it pedestrian-friendly and make it why people value St. Pete,” Schorr said.

The group wants to hold community input meetings soon to answers many questions, from funding to the exact route of the straza.