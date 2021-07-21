St. Pete GOP congressional candidate calls murder threats ‘horrifying’

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – In her first interview since obtaining a restraining order against a primary opponent, St. Petersburg Republican Anna Paulina Luna said she is horrified by the murder threats made against her, but vowed to continue her congressional race.

“It’s horrifying,” Luna said, “but I think when you’re fighting for something you truly believe in, you have to accept that it’s a possibility.”

Luna filed for a restraining order in June after a friend, Erin Olszewski, recorded a phone call with a man Olszewski said is William Braddock, a former Republican primary opponent who has since dropped out of the race.

During the call, the man tells Olszewski several times that Luna “is gonna be gone” and that he has access to “a Russian and Ukrainian hit squad” that will “make her disappear.”

“How are you supposed to feel about something like that?” Luna said. “I’d never had any interaction with him prior. I didn’t know him personally. You hear about this type of stuff in TV shows, but you never expect it to happen to you. He was just talking so nonchalantly — who, what, when, where, why — about how he was going to murder me. It’s pretty horrifying.”

Luna took the info to St. Petersburg Police and filed for a restraining order against Braddock. She was granted a temporary restraining order last month.

Two more potential candidates in the race were also referenced in Luna’s request for a restraining order, though neither were its target: Amanda Makki, who finished second to Luna in 2020 and announced Tuesday she is running again next year, and Matt Tito, a Marine veteran and Republican candidate for Florida House in District 68 last year, which he lost to State Rep. Ben Diamond.

Luna’s request stated “[Braddock] is working alongside Makki and Tito to ‘take me out.’ He verbally clarified that means he intends to kill me.”

St. Pete Police consulted with the State Attorney’s Office, but “due to the conditional nature of the threats made by Braddock, it was determined that no probable cause exists at this time,” according to a report about the case.

Luna did not take out a restraining order against Makki or Tito. Police have never said they were a target of an investigation.

Makki told 8 On Your Side she is upset that her name was included in Luna’s request for a restraining order when there’s “no way” she could have been involved.

“Why couldn’t she have called me and asked?” Makki said. “There’s a reason why she included my name in the report. This was done completely to smear me as a candidate.”

Makki called Luna a “phony” and said she is “looking into” filing defamation charges against her.

“Before you take down someone’s reputation without any kind of evidence, you need to make sure that what you’re saying is factually accurate,” Makki said. “You only have one reputation in life. And you’ve got to work hard to preserve it if someone is trying to take you down.”

Luna said the references to Makki and Tito in her filing were all based on comments that Braddock said or texted. She encouraged people to wait for the evidence before making any judgments.

A hearing to determine whether to make Luna’s restraining order against Braddock permanent is scheduled for Sept. 14.