ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg man was accused of sexually battering a teenage girl last month.

According to an arrest report from the St. Petersburg Police Department, Darzaughn Williams, 26, refused to let the girl leave his vehicle on Sept. 2.

The arresting officer wrote that, “through fear and intimidation,” Williams “forced the child to engage in … sex against her will and without her consent.” The 14-year-old told police he gave her $40 afterwards and told her not to tell anyone about the incident.

Williams was charged with sexual battery and booked into the Pinellas County Jail on Tuesday. The arrest report indicated that he is a gang member, but did not specify which gang he is believed to be affiliated with.