ST. PETE, Fla. (WFLA) — Some families celebrated Christmas a little earlier this year after they received special deliveries in St. Pete Friday morning.

St. Pete Fire Rescue and Santa visited families who have lost their homes and personal belongings in home fires this year.

The crew filled up their firetruck with gifts and holiday meals to give out.

“This is one of those great things we can give back and see some enjoyment from them,” St. Pete Fire Rescue Captain Michael Lewis said.

St. Pete resident Vicki Cole said she feels grateful for the support after her family’s home was destroyed by a fire in October.

“It’s heartwarming. People out there still care. Without the assistance and help our apartment would be empty right now,” she said.

St. Pete Fire Rescue has been making deliveries like this annually for about 25 years. If you are interested in donating toys, you can reach out through their website.