St. Pete Fire Rescue to host free mask distribution event

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Fire Rescue will be hosting a drive-through event to distribute reusable cloth face masks.

The event will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 11 from 4 p.m to 6 p.m. at the Gladden Park Recreation Center, located at 3901 30th Ave N. in St. Petersburg.

A pack of five reusable masks will be distributed to each adult and child over the age of 2 years old per household, with a maximum of eight packs per car.

To receive the masks, residents will need to drive through the recreation center’s parking lot. Walk-up distribution will also be available.

All attendees are encouraged to wear a face covering.

Masks will be distributed on a first come first serve basis while supplies last.

