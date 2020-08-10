St. Pete Fire Rescue to host free mask distribution event

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Fire Rescue will be hosting a drive-through event to distribute reusable cloth face masks.
The event will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 11 from 4 p.m to 6 p.m. at the Gladden Park Recreation Center, located at 3901 30th Ave N. in St. Petersburg.
A pack of five reusable masks will be distributed to each adult and child over the age of 2 years old per household, with a maximum of eight packs per car.
To receive the masks, residents will need to drive through the recreation center’s parking lot. Walk-up distribution will also be available.
All attendees are encouraged to wear a face covering.
Masks will be distributed on a first come first serve basis while supplies last.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- LIVE NOW: Gov. DeSantis holds education roundtable in Riverview
- Lebanon Cabinet resigns over Beirut blast, health minister says
- Florida coronavirus: State adds 4,155 new cases, lowest single-day total since June
- Houses explode in Baltimore, killing 1 and trapping 1, fire union says
- 2 arrested in Town ‘n’ Country machete attack that injured man