St. Pete Fire Rescue to give out free life jackets for children

Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Fire Rescue will be hosting a drive-through Water Safety Expo and life jacket giveaway on Saturday.

According to Water Smart Florida, since the beginning of March 2020, twelve children in the state have died from drowning. In each of the cases, the parent or caregiver became distracted with
other responsibilities and lost track of the child.

According to SPFR, we’ve sadly seen a drastic increase in pediatric drownings locally this year.

Attendees of the expo will receive water safety educational materials and life jackets for children free of charge, while supplies last. These life jackets were provided by Pinellas County EMS
Drowning Prevention and Awareness Program.

The event, located at 2331 60th Street N. in St. Petersburg, starts at 9 a.m. and will go until 11 a.m.

