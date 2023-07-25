ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg Fire Rescue is teaming up with the St. Petersburg Police Department and the St. Petersburg Parks and Recreation for a free life jacket giveaway event to help children stay safe in and around the water this summer.

On Wednesday, July 26, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., the local organizations will be at the Northwest Pool located at 2331 60th Street North in St. Pete, distributing water safety information, as well as free life jackets for children, while supplies last.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, drowning is the leading cause of unintentional death in the United States among children aged 1 to 4 years old and the third leading cause of unintentional death among children and adolescents 5 to 19 years of age.