St. Pete fire lieutenant took extra vaccine dose for relative, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg Fire Rescue lieutenant is accused of stealing a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with the intention of giving it to a relative.

Police said Lt. Duane Zagorsky took two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the city’s vaccine distribution center. Zagorsky was eligible to receive one dose, but took an extra one home to a family member. The dose was valued at $39.

Police said the act is considered misdemeanor petit theft, but Zagorsky has qualified for an adult diversion program, and won’t have a criminal charge on his record once the program is finished.

Zagorsky has worked for the St. Petersburg Fire Rescue for 15 years. The agency has launched an internal investigation to determine which city policies Zagorsky may have violated, and what punishment he might face.