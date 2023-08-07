ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg Fire Rescue Chief James Large has been placed administrative leave.

According to a memo from St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch, “After numerous conversations and feedback received from multiple individuals, along with the allegations made and information received in the Employee Climate Survey, as well as other information received, Chief James Large is placed on Administrative Leave effective immediately.”

According to the St. Petersburg Fire Rescue website, Large has been with the department since 1974.

Mayor Welch said Assistant Fire Chief Robert Bassett will serve as Acting Fire Chief while Large is on administrative leave. News Channel 8 is working to find out what allegations were made against Large.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.