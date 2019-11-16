ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A 41-year-old man was shot by his father during an argument in St. Pete early Saturday morning, the police department said.
Police said Austin Cornett was in an argument with his father Craig Cornett, 63, at their home on 21st Street North. Both men had guns during the argument.
Craig Cornett reportedly fired at his son, injuring him.
Austin Cornett was transported to the hospital in critical, but stable, condition.
The incident is under investigation by the St. Petersburg Police Department.
LATEST STORIES:
- St. Pete man shot by his father, hospitalized in critical condition
- 22-year-old Georgia mother of 2 missing since Wednesday
- Community mourns 15-year-old girl, 14-year-old boy ID’d as California high school shooting victims
- Lost 81-year-old Hernando County driver located in Citrus County
- 9-year-old boy catches massive blue catfish in New Mexico