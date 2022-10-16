ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg firefighters had to put out a condo fire early Sunday morning, according to a release.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said at around 2:30 a.m., units responded to a unit fire at the Enclave at Sable Point Condos on 54th Avenue South.

Officials said the family living in the unit managed to escape and warn their neighbors to help them get out.

The Red Cross is helping the three families that were affected by the fire. However, no injuries were reported.

Firefighters said they are still investigating what caused the fire.