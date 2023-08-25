Video: Will tropical disturbance head north or turn toward Tampa Bay? | Tracking the Tropics

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg is extending its sandbag hours ahead of Florida’s disaster preparedness sales tax holiday and a potential tropical system that could impact the Tampa Bay area next week.

The city offers free sandbags all year, five days per week, during non-emergencies, but will also be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The city will also extend Friday hours until 7 p.m.

Sandbags can be picked up at the Pavement and Traffic Operations Building (1744 9th Ave. N.) and are limited to 10 bags per household, according to the city. Proof of residence must be provided in order to receive bags.

Staff will assist those who can’t fill or load their own sandbags.

People are urged to prepare, as an invest could impact the Tampa Bay area as a tropical storm next week.

Invest 93L is currently located near the Yucatan Peninsula and is expected to strengthen and become better organized over warm Caribbean waters this weekend. It could become a tropical storm as early as Sunday. If that happens, it will be named Idalia.

Flooding risk is also increased due to a full moon on Wednesday.

The city also encouraged residents to take advantage of the disaster preparedness sales tax holiday beginning this weekend, which runs through Sept. 8.

Floridians can purchase generators, carbon monoxide detectors and some everyday household items without having the pay the state’s 6% sales tax.

The full list of eligible items can be found here.