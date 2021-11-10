St. Pete e-scooter rider didn’t try to avoid head-on crash that killed elderly bicyclist, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police arrested a 22-year-old man after he slammed an e-scooter into a 77-year-old bicyclist in St. Petersburg last week, killing her.

The incident occurred at about 12:10 p.m. Thursday in the 6500 block of 18th Avenue North.

According to an affidavit, the victim, Alvera Minutello, was about to turn into a nearby Publix on 66th Street, and was biking slowly along a curb against the flow of traffic.

Police said Brady was heading east on 18th toward Minutello, and had first noticed her when he was at an intersection about 80 feet away.

Investigators suspect Minutello slowed down and stopped on the curb to allow Brady and others to get by.

“The defendant [Brady] did not brake to slow down and minimize the impact, nor did he swerve in an attempt to avoid the collision despite the majority of the eastbound lane being open and unobstructed,” police wrote in the affidavit. “The defendant stated he did not mean to intentionally hit the bicyclist, but post-Miranda, admitted to driving straight into and not taking any evasive action to avoid or minimize the impact.”

Minutello suffered several broken ribs, a broken eye socket and significant brain bleeding, police said. She died of her injuries on Monday.

Brady was arrested and charged with manslaughter, according to the affidavit. He is being held at a Pinellas County jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.