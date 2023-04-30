ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A doughnut shop in St. Petersburg was seriously damaged after a car crashed into the building Sunday afternoon.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said the crash occurred around 1:40 p.m. at Fray’s Donut House. The doughnut shop is located at 5236 16th St. N. in St. Pete.

According to authorities, no one inside the building was injured. The driver sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.

At this time, police have not said what caused the crash.

This is a developing story that will be updated with information as we receive it.