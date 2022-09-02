ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg’s deputy mayor resigned Friday after serious allegations arose this week.

A statement from the city said that its communications director, Janelle Taylor, made the allegations during her resignation Thursday.

The claims targeted her supervisor, Deputy Mayor Stephanie Owens, who served as Taylor’s supervisor. Both Taylor and Owens were appointed to their positions by Mayor Ken Welch on Jan. 5, 2022.

Upon learning of the allegations, Welch put Owens on administrative leave while human resources did an internal review.

The city said the review would no longer be necessary after Owens’ resignation.

“However, Mayor Welch has asked the Human Resources team to develop additional initiatives to educate employees on their rights and protections and foster workplace civility and professionalism throughout the city,” the statement said.



Owens’ resignation is effective on Sept. 9. Welch will hold a press conference on the city’s plans to move forward next week.