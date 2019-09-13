Dad arrested for bringing gun to St. Pete school

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police arrested at St. Petersburg man for allegedly bringing a gun to his child’s school as he waited to pick them up at Perkins Elementary School.

Joshua Lorenzo, 37, was arrested Thursday for having a weapon on school grounds, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Police said a school resource officer saw the firearm hidden under Lorenzo’s shirt and called police.

Officers arrived at the school and confirmed he had a gun, but did not say whether it was loaded.

Lorenzo was arrested for having a weapon on school grounds and booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

LATEST STORIES: