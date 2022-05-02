ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A child is in critical condition Monday night after St. Petersburg Fire Rescue said they had to rescue the child from an elevator shaft.

Crews were called to a home on Brightwaters Boulevard NE around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a child stuck in an elevator.

When they arrived on scene, they said the found the child stuck between floors in an elevator shaft.

Technical rescue personnel were called in and removed part of the ceiling to get the child out.

Officials said paramedics immediately took the child to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital. The injuries are unknown.

The cause is still under investigation.