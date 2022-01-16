St. Pete couple wakes up to house fire during Sunday storm

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The storms that rolled through early Sunday morning caused some damage for families in Pinellas County.

Thomas God Frey and his wife woke up this morning to find the back of their St. Petersburg house on fire because of the storm.

“We heard a shock, and we got up out of there and the smoke started coming in and we were running around all around the house,” God Frey said.

God Frey says active power lines cell on the back of his house on 17th Ave., South which ignited a fire. Luckily, he and his wife were in the front bedroom at the time.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue had been on the scene for at least three hours.

In Clearwater, a tree collapse on an apartment building on Osceola Avenue after 6 a.m..

“It sounded like the whole thing was shaking, and it came right through the tree just one of my room,” Samuel Viada said.

Viada was one of four people who woke up to their ceiling caving in.

“It’s destroyed,” he said. “I mean the whole roof is on the floor.”

Clearwater Fire Rescue shared photos of the damage from inside where you can see through the roof and some cracks. The Red Cross is helping the people who live there.

The four people affected by the downed tree in Clearwater and the couple who live in St. Petersburg were okay after the storms.