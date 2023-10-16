ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg couple was arrested over the weekend for sexually battering a woman after luring her to their apartment, according to police.

St. Petersburg police said Friday evening, Alec Farwell, 34, and Gracie Mowery, 26, befriended a group of women while out in downtown.

According to investigators, the couple invited the group to their complex at 1 a.m. Saturday to go swimming in their pool.

However, while the rest of the women were socializing, Farwell carried of them to his apartment where he and Mowery sexually battered her, police said.

The woman was able to escape and called police.

Officers said Farwell and Mowery were both charged with sexual battery. Mower also was charged with false imprisonment.