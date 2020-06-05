St. Pete couple arrested for abusing child for 4 years, leaving him permanently scarred

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg couple is behind bars after deputies say they physically abused a child and withheld food from him for at least four years.

Detectives began their investigation after Samantha Smith, 27 was arrested for child abuse on May 14 and found multiple injuries on a 6-year-old boy that was in the home.

During a medical examination, detectives learned the boy had multiple injuries and permanent scars on his body.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says Smith and her boyfriend Cody Corbin, 30, would physically batter and abuse the child by biting his shoulders and toes, pinch his genitals, beat him with objects, and would punch and kick him, causing multiple bruises, injuries, and permanent scars.

Deputies say Smith would even place makeup and temporary tattoos over the child’s injuries to conceal them, and never sought medical treatment for the child’s injuries.

Detectives also stated Smith and Corbin would also refuse to give food to the child as a form of punishment.

Smith was charged with one count of aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm and one count of child neglect. Corbin was charged with one count of child abuse and one count of child neglect.