St. Pete community leaders call for peace after shootout involving officers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – 20-year-old Dominique Harris was shot and killed by St. Petersburg police officers Wednesday evening at the Food Max convenience store. On Thursday, community leaders spoke out, calling for peace.

“We ask everyone to continue to remain calm, wait for the facts so that the state attorney’s office can conclude their criminal investigation,” said St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway.

“Let’s have a clear understanding of what happened and we can respond accordingly,” said St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman.

On Thursday, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said police stopped Harris for questioning relating to homicide. Harris was also wanted on a child abuse charge from October for pushing a 15-year-old down on a basketball court that left the young man in the hospital with bruised ribs.

Sheriff Gualtieri said when police cornered his car, Harris tried to escape by ramming his car into the officer’s cars around him when that didn’t work Harris shot at officers four times.

Gualtieri added Harris was shot at by five to six surrounding officers 50 times and struck by 38 bullets, leading to his death.

“My heart goes to the families of both the victims and officers,” said Dr. Tony Young Jr. Doctor Young is a St. Petersburg pastor, counselor, and former officer. He says the key significant change in the community is going to be dialogue.

“We need to have more rallies where we do more listening than talking,” said Dr. Young.

He has a 5-minute video called “The Solution to help end violence in the community.

The Pinellas County Use of Deadly Force Investigative Task Force is investigating the incident.

Watch the full 15-minute press conference from Thursday with Mayor Kriseman and Chief Holloway below.