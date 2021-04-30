St. Pete-Clearwater Int’l Airport to host job fair for Allegiant Airlines on Monday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport is hosting a job fair for Allegiant Airlines on Monday.

Airport officials say the job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the second floor Fuel Bar Restaurant area. Applicants can park in short-term parking and enter through the main entrance between Ticketing A and Ticketing B. Check-in will be located at the Airport Receptionist area on the second floor.

Applicants can receive parking validation when they check in and must be prepared for a brief interview and with information to complete their job application, including two forms of ID, a valid driver’s license, and a high school diploma.

All positions will require a criminal background check.

The opportunities available include part-time customer service agents (CSA) and ground operations agents (GOA). Allegiant is implementing a summer incentive bonus program in which upon successful completion of training, all part-time CSAs will be paid $15 per hour and all part-time GOAs will be paid $16 per hour.

Masks are required at the airport.

For more information and to start your application, visit www.allegiantair.com/careers/airport-operations.

