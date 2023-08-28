ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport announced that it would be closed Tuesday afternoon due to impacts from Tropical Storm Idalia.

The airport’s terminal building will close at 3 p.m. Tuesday and will reopen at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

According to officials, the airport is in a mandatory evacuation zone.

The Sun Country Airlines flight from Gulfport to Biloxi, Mississippi, will arrive as scheduled at 9:30 a.m. and depart at 10:20 a.m. The Allegiant Flint, Michigan, flight will arrive at 1:44 p.m. and leave at 2:34 p.m.

However, the Wednesday flights for Alliegiant will be canceled.

If you had a flight affected by the closure, the airport said you must contact the airlines directly.

The airlines’ contact information is listed below:

This airport’s closure came hours after Tampa International Airport announced it would close at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday due to Idalia.