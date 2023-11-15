Related video above: FAA holds air safety summit after multiple near-collisions

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport saw record passenger traffic in October, according to the airport.

Passenger traffic in October was up 14.25% compared to 2022, keeping the airport on pace to exceed a record-breaking 2022.

There were 202,298 total passengers who traveled through the airport in October, with about 2.1 million passengers for the year, according to the airport.

Passengers flying out of the airport are encouraged to get dropped off as parking can’t be guaranteed.