CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) was named the TSA’s 2022 Airport of the Year in the small to medium-sized airports category.

To win the award, PIE competed with 333 airports of similar size in the Transportation Security Administration’s annual Honorary Awards.

The administration said the airport’s “outstanding team achievements” resulted in “measurable improvements, superior performance, and low passenger wait times while successfully navigating through record-breaking passenger volume.”

Greater Tampa Bay Federal Security Director Kirk Skinner, who oversees TSA’s operations at PIE, Tampa International airport (TPA), and Sarasota-Bradenton International airports (SRQ), noted, “The TSA PIE Team’s extraordinary accomplishments and significant contributions in support of TSA’s mission was made possible thanks to the effective collaboration and strong partnership with PIE’s airport authority and stakeholders.

