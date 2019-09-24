St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport gets major funding for upgrades, new deal with Allegiant

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County Commissioners are expected to give the green light on Tuesday for two major upgrades for the St. Pete Clearwater International Airport.

One project would rehab apron parking at the airport to provide more parking for larger aircraft. The project would also connect the parking to an updated taxiway.



Commissioners are also expected to approve $19.75 million in funding from the Federal Aviation Administration to rehab the main runway.

According to a release, the airport, which is a division of Pinellas County government, will commit its own funds, plus money from the Florida Department of Transportation for the massive project.

“The airport is always having to improve in terms of being safe, being able to accommodate the airlines, and we’re thrilled to be able to partner and have these grant opportunities so that we can do that,” said St. Pete Clearwater International Airport Spokesperson Michelle Routh.

At Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners are also expected to sign a new five-year operating agreement with Allegiant Airlines, the airport’s major carrier.

“By the time you get off the plane your bag is sitting for you. It’s a nice, small, convenient airport,” said passenger Ernie Jergens, who flies out of the airport frequently because of the nonstop flight offerings. “We went to Pittsburgh today, and I always go back and forth to Dayton all the time. So it’s nice. I enjoy it.”

“They started with us in 2006 with 12 destinations. They’re now up to 55 nonstop destinations. It’s been a tremendous economic impact for the area, and we’re thrilled to have another five-year operating agreement with them,” said Routh.

The Pinellas County Commission meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday.

