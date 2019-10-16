St. Pete-Clearwater announces new non-stop flight service to Traverse City and State College

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Today the airline Allegiant is offering non-stop flights to two new destinations from St. Petersburg International Airport.

On Wednesday the airline began service to Traverse City, Michigan and on Friday you can start flying to State College, Pennsylvania.

“We are thrilled to expand our service out of St. Pete-Clearwater and look forward to welcoming new travelers to the area,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. “Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy lakeside camping, miles of hiking and biking trails, and beautiful fall colors in Traverse City. State College offers a refreshing change of pace with a laid back, small-town feel.”

To celebrate, the company is offering round-trip fares on the new routes as low as $60 each way.

