St. Pete-Clearwater Airport has record September

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Pinellas County’s biggest airport saw a major boom last month.

A new report released by St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport – or PIE – says the airport saw more passengers this September than any other September in the airport’s history.

According to the report, PIE saw 123,638 passengers during Sept. 2019. That’s 2 percent more than Sept. 2018.

So far in 2019, PIE has seen 1,726,311 domestic passengers and 11,671 international passengers.

Those numbers are expected to grow with the addition of two new Allegiant destinations beginning service in October: State College, Pennsylvania and Traverse City, Michigan.

With those two additions, PIE will have 57 non-stop destinations.

