St. Pete city leaders send message of solidarity to protestors

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – After days of protesting, emotions in St. Petersburg are at an all-time high. On Wednesday morning, St. Pete city leaders took over the steps of city hall to support the national outcry against George Floyd’s death.

“I may never feel the pain of a knee on my neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds but as the mayor and a human being, I feel the pain my community feels and it feels awful,” said Mayor Rick Kriseman.

Police say 23 protesters were arrested Tuesday night for unlawful assembly and throwing fireworks in St. Pete.

The police chief announced today that in an effort to have a peaceful and meaningful dialogue with protesters, they are inviting protesters to sit down one-on-one for calm conversations with officers.













“In St. Pete, we set standards, we blaze trails and break molds,” said Deputy Mayor Dr. Kanika Tomalin.

Police Chief Anthony Holloway says he’s hurting too and is ready for change.

“When a lot of people look at me they see this uniform, but I’m the guy that gets to look at both sides. I see this blue uniform and what these men and women do. When I take off this uniform I haven’t changed. I’m still an African American male,” Holloway said.

But during his message of peace, words of hate continued being hurled at the chief. Some protesters said they want policy change, like having officers wear body cameras that continuously record instead of when the trigger is pulled.

“We’re a model, we’re the most progressive city so we can show this model to other cities once we got it right. But it’s difficult for us to show the model because we ain’t got it right,” said protestor Jabaar Edmond.

On Wednesday, Holloway and other officers talked with protesters outside their headquarters.

Chief Holloway told 8 On Your Side that the officers have nothing to hide from and they are ready to have calm conversations with protestors for the coming days until people don’t want to talk anymore.

