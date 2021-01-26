St. Pete city leaders announce proposals for Tropicana Field site redevelopment

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WFLA) –St. Petersburg city leaders announced they are moving forward with redeveloping the Tropicana Field site.

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman announced that seven proposals were under consideration for the redevelopment of the 86-acre site.

“The quality of these proposals and the amount of work that went into them is quite remarkable,” said Kriseman.

A total of nine proposals were submitted but only seven met the requirements to be under consideration. Mayor Kriseman said they asked developers who were submitting proposals to provide plans for both with and without a stadium.

City leaders published the seven proposals that re being considered on the city’s website on Tuesday afternoon for the public to view and provide feedback in a comment section.

“We will listen very carefully to the community and see how we can knit this together with all of these comments. It can be done and will be done,” said City Development Administrator, Alan Delisle.

You can view all seven proposals for redevelopment of Tropicana Field, at the city’s website.