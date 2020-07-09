St. Pete City Council approves sale of Bayfront to Orlando Health

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Pete City Council on Thursday voted to sell Bayfront Health St. Petersburg to nonprofit health care company Orlando Health.

Six council members voted in favor of the proposal to sell the 480-bed facility, which is the city’s oldest and largest hospital. Council member Amy Foster voted against it.

The hospital’s 50-year lease will soon be transferred to Orlando Health.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

